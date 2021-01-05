BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 38,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

