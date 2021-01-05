BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MQT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
