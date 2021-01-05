BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MQY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

