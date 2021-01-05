BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BSE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

