BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BSE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,743. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust
