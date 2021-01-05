BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. 17,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
