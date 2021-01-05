Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 1,211,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
