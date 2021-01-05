Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. 1,211,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,354. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

