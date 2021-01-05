BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Dividend of $0.19

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $55.00.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.