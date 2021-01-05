BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BSD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.39.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

