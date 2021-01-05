BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Announces Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BSD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
