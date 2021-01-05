BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,715. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.