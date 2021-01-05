BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 40,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,715. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
