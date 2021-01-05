BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60,581.86

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $60,581.86 and approximately $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005282 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001567 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005364 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000967 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

