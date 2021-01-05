BLAST (BLAST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 17% against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $65,619.66 and $16.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005008 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005885 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

