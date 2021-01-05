Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 8.2% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $40.59. Approximately 8,683,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,493,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.