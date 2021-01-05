Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 104% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

