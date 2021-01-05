Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Cap of $111,916.99

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Blockpass has a market cap of $111,916.99 and $9,013.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

