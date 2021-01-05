BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Hits $6.52 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 137.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $132.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, STEX and Crex24.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005155 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001492 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005661 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000199 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,493 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,527 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

