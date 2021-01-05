BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $56,004.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00041657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.58 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024812 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

