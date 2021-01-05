Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00007016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $89.02 million and approximately $83,460.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

