BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.05

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.05 and traded as high as $29.43. BlueLinx shares last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 87,041 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $264.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $871.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million.

In other BlueLinx news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

