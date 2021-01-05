Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRG shares. BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

