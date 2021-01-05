BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 2,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 22,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

