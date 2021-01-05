BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK) Shares Down 0.6%

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (ZBK.TO) (TSE:ZBK) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$25.51 and last traded at C$25.82. 57,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 24,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.02.

