BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262.40 ($3.43). Approximately 44,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263 ($3.44).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.55.

About BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) (LON:BMPG)

BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. BMO Managed PortfolioTrust PLC – Growth Portfoliowas formed in April 2008 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Growth (BMPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.