BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) Announces GBX 1.29 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (BHIB.L) (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BHIB opened at GBX 91.25 ($1.19) on Tuesday. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.33).

