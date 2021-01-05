Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 353,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 334,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BQ shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

