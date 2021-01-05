BOScoin (BOS) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $788,609.90 and approximately $482.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 150,990.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

