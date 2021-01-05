Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $905.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.