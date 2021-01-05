Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Gap Up to $8.39

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $10.68. Boston Private Financial shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 77,080 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.
The firm has a market cap of $905.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
