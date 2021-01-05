Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $862,932.36

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Bottos has a market capitalization of $862,932.36 and $109,869.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinEgg and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, IDEX, Bibox, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

