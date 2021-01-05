Bounce Token Reaches Market Cap of $12.49 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for about $471.36 or 0.01400148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00029533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00119899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00212349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00495616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00263847 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounce Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

