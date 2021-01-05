Bounty0x Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,462.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $273,537.37 and approximately $79,462.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

