BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Up 7.4%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.38. 25,414,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 19,949,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in BP by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in BP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

