Brady Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Brady stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

