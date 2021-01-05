Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.18. Braskem shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 75,112 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

