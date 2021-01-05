Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0622

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $231,521.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.