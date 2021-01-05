Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.47. 191,410 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 121,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

