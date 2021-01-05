Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.66 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $7.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $42.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.97 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of -557.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

