Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $806.31

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $806.31 and traded as low as $803.00. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) shares last traded at $809.50, with a volume of 592,064 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 890 ($11.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 806.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total value of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Also, insider John Patrick Daly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $81,352.

About Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

