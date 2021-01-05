Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

