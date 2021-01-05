Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.79. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 68,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.