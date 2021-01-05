Brock Albinson Sells 2,151 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47.

ADP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,126. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after buying an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

