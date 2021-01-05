Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $899.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $307.83.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

