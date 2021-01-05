Brokerages Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 16,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,159. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.17. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.