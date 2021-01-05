Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

