Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 70.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

