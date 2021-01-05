Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.97 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $171.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 138,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.