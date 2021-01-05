Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce $171.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $175.60 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $200.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $716.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.30 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $736.44 million, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $749.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 356,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 356,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,251,000 after buying an additional 147,715 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 967.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 138,001 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 27.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

