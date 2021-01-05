Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.34 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.59.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Kohl’s by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 221,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kohl’s by 21,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.