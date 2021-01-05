Brokerages Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $383.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Loop Industries news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,326.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn bought 10,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

