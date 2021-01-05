Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce sales of $420.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $423.14 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $513.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.