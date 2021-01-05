Brokerages Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post sales of $319.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.81 million and the highest is $321.63 million. Virtusa posted sales of $335.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtusa.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,015,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,562,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtusa by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,513,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.