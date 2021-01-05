Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.95. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 220,054 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 236,327 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 607,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

