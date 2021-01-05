Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.95. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 220,054 shares changing hands.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
