Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2,271.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72,853 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 46.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,295. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

